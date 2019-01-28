Krispy Kreme (NYSE: KKR ) is hoping to make this Valentine’s Day a special one for customers by rolling out Candy Conversation Heart Donuts.

As we previously announced, there will be no Sweethearts conversation hearts hitting shelves this year due to the company that acquired the brand being unable to ramp up production to the level that Valentine’s Day requires.

There’s no need to fret though as Krispy Kreme announced that, starting on January 30, the chain will roll out its new line of colorful Valentine conversation donuts. Consumers will be able to buy these items at stores all across the U.S.

The heart-shaped donuts will be designed to look similar to the Necco candies and they will come with about a dozen loving phrases printed on top of them. These include “DM Me,” “So Extra” and “Be Mine.”

The Krispy Kreme Valentine’s Day donuts will also come with your choice of four of the brand’s classic fillings, including cake batter, raspberry filling, strawberries & Kreme, as well as chocolate Kreme filling.

“Finding the right word can be like, I don’t know….hard. But eating a doughnut is easy. So, we printed the right words on the doughnuts for you so you can’t mess this up,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme said recently in a press release.

KKR stock is down a fraction of a percentage on Monday.