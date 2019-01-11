Netflix sharing (NASDAQ: NFLX ) has become commonplace at this point as we all have, at some point, shared our accounts with other members of our family or friends who live in different houses, cities or even states.

Source: Netflix

However, it appears as if Netflix sharing may no longer exist in the near future unless the people who are using the same account live in the same household. This rumor came about after software company Synamedia revealed new tracking technology during the CES tech conference in Las Vegas.

The technology in question allows streaming companies to use artificial intelligence for the purpose of detecting and flagging users who are logged onto an account across various locations. The software reportedly analyzes the location of a user based on who is logged in and where, while also being able to tell if the person is logged in at home, at work or at a vacation spot.

Netflix sharing is expected to be affected by the move, while major online streaming sites such as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and its Prime video offerings, as well as Hulu, may impose similar restrictions. Bringing such a technology to these sites and apps will allow these companies to kick users off accounts that are not theirs.

NFLX stock is up nearly 4% on Friday, while AMZN shares fell close to 1% by day’s end.