Banana Republic announced that the company is bringing back the Ruth Bader Ginsburg dissent collar that the Supreme Court Justice has been known for in recent years.

The apparel retailer — which is owned by Gap (NYSE: GPS ) — first released the collar back in 2012 in honor of Supreme Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She’s had it since that same year when she received it in a gift bag at Glamour’s Woman of the Year event, and Ginsburg has worn it on Supreme Court decisions that she has not agreed with.

It became known as the dissent collar after she told Katie Couric that it was “fitting for dissents.” Ginsburg — who was recently hospitalized and went through surgery to get two cancerous lumps removed from her lung — also wore the collar the day after President Trump’s inauguration.

Banana Republic said that it would be releasing the Ruth Bader Ginsburg dissent collar once again in support of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Women’s Rights Project. You can get the necklace for $98, which will help to support the project as half of the proceeds will go towards it.

Ginsburg co-founded the movement back in 1972 with the goal of advocating for gender neutrality and helping to eliminate discrimination against women. You can find the necklaces available for pre-sale online and they will eventually be shipped to you starting on Jan. 15.

GPS stock is down about 4% on Tuesday following the news.