There’s a snack robot that is being touted as a “snackbot” that California college students are able to take advantage of if they’d like to get a snack delivered directly to them.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP ) developed the snack robot through its Hello Goodness brand, which the company opened in 2015 with the goal of bringing healthier snacks and beverages to consumers who are on the go. The beverage giant teamed up with the Bay Area-based Robby Technologies to create this snackbot.

The robot delivers snacks to students at University of the Pacific, which is located in Stockton, California. “We’re thrilled to welcome snackbot to our campus, along with its convenient and nourishing options,” Matt Camino, director of e-commerce at University of the Pacific, Stockton, said in a statement.

All of the snacks and beverages that are delivered by the snackbot are part of the beverage company’s Hello Goodness portfolio, which includes the likes of Pure Leaf Tea, as well as Sun Chips. The product will first be tested in the aforementioned university, which will feature three to five snackbots that will wander across campus starting today.

Scott Finlow, vice president of innovation and insights for global foodservice at PepsiCo, said that the robot is being deployed after several weeks of testing. “Snackbot is the next generation of us delivering convenient, healthier products,” said Finlow. “It represents a really important intersection of consumer demands and needs and also the evolution of technology.”

PEP stock is down about 0.4% on Thursday.