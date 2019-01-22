In the latest TD Ameritrade earnings (NASDAQ: AMTD ), the company unveiled its latest quarterly results, which came in ahead of what analysts were calling for on both the earnings and revenue front, helping to send AMTD stock up more than 1% late in the day Tuesday.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based brokerage firm said that for its first quarter of its fiscal 2019, it brought in adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, which was better than the $1 per share that analysts were calling for, according to data compiled from a survey of analysts conducted by Zacks Investment Research.

TD Ameritrade did more than simply impress on the profit front as the firm added that its revenue was strong for the period, coming in at $1.52 billion. Analysts were projecting the company to amass revenue of $1.47 billion for its first quarter, according to data compiled by. Zacks.

The firm added that its net new client assets were up 10% year-over-year to $32 billion, while its average client trades per day gained 28% to approximately 928,000. Plus, TD Ameritrade’s average mobile trades per day surged more than 50% when compared to the company’s year-ago quarter, helping it to reach 240,000.

AMTD stock was sliding roughly 0.8% during regular trading hours as the company geared up to report its latest quarterly results for the new fiscal year. The company’s stock was also up about 1.4% after the bell on Tuesday following its strong quarterly earnings showing.