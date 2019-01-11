H1B News: Trump Tweet Promises Changes for Visa Holders

President Donald Trump has some H1B news for those holding these visas in the U.S.

The H1B news from President Donald Trump comes in a Tweet from his personal Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) account. It reads as follows.

“H1-B holders in the United States can rest assured that changes are soon coming which will bring both simplicity and certainty to your stay, including a potential path to citizenship. We want to encourage talented and highly skilled people to pursue career options in the U.S.”

While this H1B news is good for holders of the visas, there are some arguments over it. This includes the following responses to President Trump’s Tweet about the changes.

“So if you are smart you are allowed in, but if you are fleeing for your life and your children’s lives, you have to stay on the other side of your imaginary wall? I commend you continuing the H1-B, but trying to act all high and mighty over this is a joke.”

“Mr. President, what about American tech workers who are being displaced by H-1B guest workers and recent college grads who can’t find jobs in STEM fields? American workers are truly the best and brightest. You pledged to put American workers first. This isn’t it.”

“Legal immigration is a bedrock of American success story in the world. Immigration dialog in political sphere grossly mistreat the legal professional immigration issues. I’m glad our President is looking into this important aspect of the immigration. Separate Iillegal and legal.”

This isn’t the first time that President Trump has announced H1B news. The President made other changes back in 2017 that made it more difficult for some workers to come to the U.S. via the H1B program.

