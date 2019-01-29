A Wendy’s free Baconator (NASDAQ: WEN ) may be yours as long as you order food with the fast food giant sometime within the next week.

The burger chain said that fans of bacon will be happy as those who order food through the company’s delivery service DoorDash. For every $10 Wendy’s order placed through the delivery service, customers will get a free Baconator cheeseburger as long as they use the code FREEBACONATOR.

The meal is quite a sizable as it includes a half-pound beef patty, cheese, as well as six crispy strips of bacon for those who are especially hungry, have a wild metabolism or just hit the gym and need the gains. The promotion will run until February 4.

Wendy’s has “always owned bacon and that’s not changing because our competitors are throwing a happy hour to celebrate its importance,” Kurt Kane, Wendy’s executive vice president, said in a statement “Bacon is at the core of what we do at Wendy’s, and we aren’t afraid to throw down the gauntlet.”

Kane made this statement as McDonald’s is offering competition to Wendy’s by offering free bacon on Tuesday to anyone who shows up at its locations between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time. The offer applies to anyone seeking to add bacon to a menu item as the chain will add a couple of strips of bacon for free.

WEN stock is down about 1.3% on Tuesday.