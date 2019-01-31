Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) has rolled out its Xbox Live free games with Gold for February 2019 selection and it includes plenty of classic throwbacks to appease old-school gaming fans.

Source: Microsoft

The company usually releases two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 titles every month that Gold subscribers can download for free. Here’s what February has in store for you:

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon : Yes, this critical darling will be available all month for Xbox One gamers. The platform game was designed to appease fans who wanted a retro-style game that was a prequel to Ritual of the Night.

: Yes, this critical darling will be available all month for Xbox One gamers. The platform game was designed to appease fans who wanted a retro-style game that was a prequel to Ritual of the Night. Super Bomberman R : Anyone who played a Bomberman game growing up likely had a fun childhood. Super Bomberman R will be available from February 16 through March 1 for Xbox One gamers, consisting of an action-maze game that first came out in 2017 for the Nintendo Switch.

: Anyone who played a Bomberman game growing up likely had a fun childhood. Super Bomberman R will be available from February 16 through March 1 for Xbox One gamers, consisting of an action-maze game that first came out in 2017 for the Nintendo Switch. Assassin’s Creed Rogue : From February 1 through 15, you can access this game if you have an Xbox 360. This action-adventure game depicts a battle between the Templars and the Assassins in a fictional era in a fictional world.

: From February 1 through 15, you can access this game if you have an Xbox 360. This action-adventure game depicts a battle between the Templars and the Assassins in a fictional era in a fictional world. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy: Finally, Xbox 360 owners can play this title from February 16 through 28. This third-person shooter takes place in the Star Wars universe and it’s been highly praised by critics.

MSFT stock is down about 1.8% during regular trading hours following the news, but the company’s shares recovered slightly after the bell, increasing 0.2% on Thursday.