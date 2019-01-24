Xilinx Earnings: XLNX Stock Soars on Q3 Beat

The Xilinx earnings report for the company’s fiscal third quarter of 2019 sent XLNX stock soaring on Thursday.

Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX ) starts off the earnings report for its fiscal third quarter of 2019 with earnings per share of 92 cents. This is an increase over the company’s earnings per share of 5 cents from the same time last year. It was also good news for XLNX stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 85 cents for the quarter.

Net income in the Xilinx earnings report for its fiscal third quarter of the year came in at $239.36 million. This is a major improvement over the company’s net loss of $12.49 million reported in its fiscal third quarter of 2018.

The most recent Xilinx earnings report also includes operating income of $257.92 million. The manufacturer of programmable logic devices reported operating income of $161.30 million for the same period of the year prior.

Xilinx earnings for its fiscal third quarter of 2019 also includes revenue of $800.06 million. This is better than the company’s revenue of $598.60 million reported in its fiscal third quarter of the previous year. This is a blessing to XLNX stock as it comes in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $770.49 million for the period.

The Xilinx earnings report for its fiscal third quarter of 2019 also includes its outlook for the next quarter. The company is expecting to report revenue ranging from $815 million to $835 million in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. Wall Street is looking for revenue of $775.40 million during the quarter.

XLNX stock was up 18% as of noon Thursday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.