10 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy for 2019 and Beyond

Which stocks should you have on your wish list right now? I have scoured the data to pinpoint these 10 monster growth stocks — names that all offer exciting growth opportunities, not just for 2019, but also for the longer term.

These stocks are at the top of my buy list right now. And what’s more, the Street agrees. By using TipRanks market data, you can see both the analyst consensus and the upside potential from the current share price to the average analyst price target. I took into account both these factors when selecting the following stocks.

Plus the outlook for the market is growing increasingly positive. Net-net, the fundamentals are in place to climb back above the 200-day moving average and take a shot at new highs later this year. So if you have been sitting on the sidelines, then you might want to reconsider that approach, as these discounted prices for stocks will not be around for long.

With that in mind, let’s dive in now:

Source: Shutterstock

Monster Growth Stocks: Concho Resources (CXO)

Oil and gas giant Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) deserves a hefty dose of support right now. Concho’s operations are centered on the Permian Basin — one of the most prolific oil and gas regions in the U.S. Its core operating areas include the Delaware Basin and the Midland Basin and span nearly one million gross acres.

Now, the big news here is that not one but two analysts have recently upgraded their CXO ratings from hold to buy. As a result, all 18 analysts covering the stock now rate CXO a buy. Think about it — 18 buy ratings in just three months and no hold or sells. That’s with a bullish $168 average price target for over 40% upside potential from current levels.

One analyst who has just joined the party is Cowen & Co’s David Deckelbaum (Track Record & Ratings). He has just initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating, and explains why here:

“Management has been an early adopter of growing within cash flow since mid-2015 and should continue to deliver superior growth, now targeting 30% crude growth through 2020 within cash flow as they capitalize on the recent RSP acquisition.”

Also in the stock’s favor: CXO is initiating a quarterly dividend starting in 1Q19, sooner than the expected early 2020. The quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per share equates to a 0.4% yield. Want to learn more about Concho Resources? Get the free CXO Stock Research Report.

Nutanix (NTNX)

Here is a killer stock I highly recommend for 2019 and beyond. Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) sells hyper-converged infrastructure appliances and software-defined storage. Shares are already up 25% year-to-date. That’s with a 71% growth spurt over the last one year.

According to Baird’s Jonathan Ruykhaver (Track Record & Ratings), we are looking at “a market leader with a growth opportunity in excess of 25% for the next several years.”

“We view Nutanix as disruptive, as the hyper-converged market leader, and as the thought leader in hybrid cloud management,” says Ruykhaver. “The company is quickly transitioning to a software-only model and continues to show large deal traction in large enterprise.”

Overall the Street has a “strong buy” consensus on NTNX with a $62 price target. However, five-star Needham analyst Jack Andrews has just reiterated his buy rating. Citing new opportunities following NTNX’s Frame acquisition, he repeated his very bullish price target of $76. Get the NTNX Stock Research Report.

Source: Shutterstock

Amazon (AMZN)

E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) may already by one of the world’s biggest companies, but its potential among growth stocks is still unparalleled.

The company just reported a clean across-the-board beat in its Q4 results. They earned $6.04 per share versus the $5.55 consensus, meaning we are now looking at a six-quarter winning streak. That’s with very consistent revenue growth (at 23% year over year) and stronger than expected growth for its AWS cloud unit (48% YOY).

“We view the AMZN Long Thesis as Very Well Intact… We recommend investors focus on AMZN’s Bend The Growth Curve (BTGC) opportunities — AWS, AMS, International (India?, Australia, Turkey, Brazil), Physical Stores & Alexa” commented RBC Capital’s Mark Mahaney (Track Record & Ratings) post-earnings.

Prepare yourself for still-significant secular growth for online retail says the analyst. “We anticipate that Online will continue to rise by ~100 bps per year from the present 11% U.S. Online Penetration level.”

His buy rating on AMZN comes with a $2,300 price target (39% upside potential). Get the AMZN Stock Research Report.

Source: Shutterstock

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) is primed to outperform. The company is currently advancing investigational product candidate RT002. This is another frown-freezing injectable set to compete with the likes of Botox and Xeomin.

RT-002 has the potential to become the first long-lasting injectable formulation of botulinum toxin type A. Bear in mind, use of botulinum toxin products for aesthetic and therapeutic indications represents an estimated $3.4 billion market globally.

Stifel analyst Annabel Samimy (Track Record & Ratings) has just initiated Revance with a “buy” rating and $50 price target. She says RT002 represents “one of the first truly novel neurotoxin formulations” and potentially offers six-month duration of effect compared to the current 3-4 months for Allergan’s (NYSE:AGN) Botox.

Meanwhile, Piper Jaffray’s David Amsellem says the RT002 data suggests the drug can gain a ‘significant foothold’ over Allergan. He is modelling for peak sales of well in excess of $1 billion.

Six analysts have published recent buy ratings on RVNC. Their average price target of $46 suggests shares can surge by over 160%. Get the RVNC Stock Research Report.

Source: Shutterstock

Dropbox (DBX)

For the bear camp, Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) doesn’t stand out enough from companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ:GOOGL) that offer storage for free via e.g. Microsoft 365 and G Suite.

But Dropbox believes it creates an equally valuable third-party service, and its co-opetition dynamic has evolved into a partnership. G Suite & Microsoft are now two of their largest partners.

RBC Capital’s Mark Mahaney (Track Record & Ratings) agrees. “Each quarter, we have become increasingly impressed with DBX’s business and financial model. Best of breed FCF margins (33% in Q3) coupled with robust, consistent revenue growth” he writes.

According to the analyst, DBX’s freemium model enables highly cost-efficient customer acquisition, very high customer retention levels and substantial revenue visibility with plenty of upsell opportunities.

For example, the company has just announced it has acquired HelloSign for $230 million. HelloSign is an eSignature and document workflow platform with over 80,000 customers. This savvy acquisition provides DBX with a potential opportunity to further expand enterprise sales and win more share of the customer wallet.

Overall, this is a growth stock with a “strong buy” analyst consensus and $35 average analyst price target (for 39% upside potential). Get the DBX Stock Research Report.

Source: Shutterstock

Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

This stock’s ticker kind of gives the game away. Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) provides high-speed wifi services. Airports, hotels and military barracks and bases are just some of the types of customers Boingo is working with.

Timothy Horan (Track Record & Ratings) from Oppenheimer is one of the Street’s best-performing analysts. Out of 5,162 analysts tracked by TipRanks, Horan comes in at No. 50. So he clearly knows a thing or two about stock picking.

Horan has just picked WIFI as his No. 1 stock right now. Oppenheimer asked each analyst to contribute the one idea set to outperform over the next 12 months, based on the company’s fundamentals and current market conditions.

So why is the analyst rooting for Boingo right now? “The rapid growth in wireless data usage provides Boingo the unique opportunity to offer LTE and Wi-Fi roaming to wireless and cable operators” he explains.

Plus WIFI can leverage its experience with major venues to accelerate small cell (DAS) deployments and expand its addressable market in population-dense locations. Horan has a $39 price target on the stock, suggesting shares can surge by over 63%! Get the WIFI Stock Research Report.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is a proven market-share taker. It possesses disruptive products and a powerful corporate culture, and is led by a visionary CEO.

For example, Einstein, Salesforce’s AI platform, is already demonstrating rapid expansion. The most recent update, Einstein Visual Search, allows users to snap a photo on their mobile phone and easily search for similar products.

On top of this, business fundamentals are robust and could get even better as adoption of SaaS and data analytics technologies expands.

Oppenheimer’s Brian Schwartz (Track Record & Ratings) chimes in “We consider CRM one of the healthiest long-term growth stories in our SaaS/applications software universe.”

That’s thanks to “dominant market positioning, rapid innovation, strong execution, fast organic growth, and the ability to enter new markets, which likely set the stage for steady, ongoing upward revisions beyond the current consensus.”

With a $180 price target, this five-star analyst selects CRM as his no. 1 stock pick for 2019. Out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 20 are bullish. Get the CRM Stock Research Report.

Source: Shutterstock

Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is a growth-oriented, pure-play Permian Basin oil producer. Following the Energen acquisition in 2018, FANG is now one of three large-cap Permian pure-plays, with over 200 mboe/day of production.

What caught my eye is the extremely bullish Street sentiment. We are talking 16 back-to-back buy ratings in just three months. That’s with an average analyst price target of $157 for 55% upside from current levels.

Most excitingly, the company has several bold transactions underway that lay the runway for a high-growth, FCF generation machine. Plus it boasts a formidable cost advantage due to its ownership of mineral interests.

“We reaffirm our Buy rating and FANG remains a Top Pick for its attractive valuation, significant free cash flow visibility and numerous value enhancing options” writes Williams Capital’s Gabriele Sorbara (Track Record & Ratings).

As the analyst notes, FANG expects to increase its annual cash dividend by 50% to 75 cents per share in 2019. It’s one of the stellar growth stocks. Get the FANG Stock Research Report.

Source: Shutterstock

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Biopharma Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) could be on the cusp of something massive, making it a star among these monster growth stocks.

The company is focused on developing treatments for glaucoma and eye diseases. To date, AERI has developed two glaucoma drugs with the first new mechanism of action (MoA) in nearly 20 years.

We have Rhopressa (launched in 2018) and Roclatan which is gearing up for a PDUFA date of March 14, 2019. On this date, the FDA will decide whether to approve or reject AERI’s new drug application.

“Limited competition in the glaucoma space, a solid first product launch, strong management execution, coupled with an attractive valuation make Aerie one of our top picks in 2019” cheers Mizuho Securities’ Difei Yang (Track Record & Ratings).

Excitingly, she now sees “blockbuster potential” ahead for Roclatan if all goes well with the FDA. This sets up AERI for strong commercial execution over the next several years.

In terms of price target, analysts see 64% upside from current levels to the average price target of $76. AERI currently has only buy ratings from the Street. Get the AERI Stock Research Report.

Yext (YEXT)

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) definitely fits the bill of a stock with a lot more upside potential.

They are riding the leading edge of the digital marketing frontier — what is called a cloud based knowledge engine platform so that brands can put out messages on every conceivable digital media outlet.

From an investment point of view, we are talking about a tech growth stock that is a leader in its field. Not surprisingly, analysts are quite positive on shares with an average target price of $23.20.

Good to note that Naved Khan (Track Record & Ratings) from SunTrust Robinson, who is in the top 2% of all analysts this past year, has a Street-high $28 target on the stock. That would represent a 63% gain from current levels.

“We believe that Yext remains early in its growth cycle with an appealing overall opportunity, given a sizable/expanding TAM and lack of meaningful competition” Khan tells investors.

Management’s recent move to increase focus on the mid-size category is positive, says Khan, as it better positions the business for strong, sustainable growth and higher profitability past the transitory hiccups.

Conclusion: This is a volatile growth stock that can outperform as the overall market heads higher. Get the YEXT Stock Research Report.

