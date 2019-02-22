Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Closing Stores to Combat Patent Trolls

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of how the company is fighting patent trolls. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Source: Apple

Patent Trolls: Apple is hoping to deal with less patent trolls by closing some stores, reports MacRumors. The company is reportedly planning to close down two stores in Texas. This includes its Plano and Frisco locations. This will take it out of the state’s Eastern District, which is where patent trolls have been filing lawsuits against it. Without a business in the area, trolls won’t be able to file lawsuits against it in that district. The last day of business for these stores is said to be April 12, 2019.

2020 iPhone: A new rumor claims that AAPL will be making a major change with its 2020 iPhone, AppleInsider notes. This rumor says that the tech company will be switching to 5nm chips. This will have the company using the smallest chip die yet for its processors in the iPhone. The rumor also says that this 5nm chip in the 2020 iPhone will be the A14 chip.

ARM Chips: It looks like Apple is getting closer to using its own ARM chips in its Mac devices, reports 9to5Mac. Recent talk has suggested that the tech company is aiming to switch to its own ARM processors as early as 2020. Insiders at Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) also believe that AAPL will be switching to in-house processors for its Mac devices as early as next year.

