Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple May Alter iPhone 7 & 8 For German Sales

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of changes for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPhone Changes: AAPL may be looking to change the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 to get around a sales ban, reports AppleInsider. The sales ban has to do with a court order in Germany. This is over a lawsuit between AAPL and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM ). Now it looks like the tech company will be altering the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 8 so it can resume sales in the country. This may include software changes and replacing the component at the center of the ban.

Maps: Apple Maps is being rebuilt to work better, MacRumors notes. The tech company has already been putting significant effort into this rebuild. That includes sending out cars and employees to map areas with Li-DAR equipment. A new website from AAPL now reveals more about these plans. This includes locations of interest that it wants to map, as well as plans for mapping certain states and countries.

Angela Ahrendts: Angela Ahrendts, Senior Vice President of Retail at Apple, is leaving the company. This information comes from the tech company in a press release. It notes that Ahrendts will be officially leaving it in April. AAPL says that she is leaving for “new personal and professional pursuits.” Replacing Ahrendts is Deirdre O’Brien as its new Senior Vice President of Retail + People.

