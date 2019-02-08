Expedia Earnings: EXPE Stock Jumps on Q4 Beat

The Expedia earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2018 has EXPE stock up on Friday.

Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE ) starts off its earnings report for the fourth quarter of the year with earnings per share of $1.18. This is better than the company’s earnings per share of 90 cents reported during the same time last year. It is also a blessing to EXPE stock by coming in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.08 for the quarter.

Expedia earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 also include net income of $25 million. This is a decrease from the company’s net income of $53 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Operating income reported by Expedia for the fourth quarter of the year comes in at $96 million. The travel company’s operating income from the same period of the year prior was $114 million.

Revenue reported in the Expedia earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $2.56 billion. This is an increase over the company’s revenue of $2.32 billion reported in the fourth quarter of the previous year. It is also good news for EXPE stock by beating out analysts’ revenue estimate of $2.54 billion for the period.

Expedia notes that it saw an 11% increase in the fourth quarter of 2018 for its stayed lodging room nights when compared to the same time last year. HomeAway stayed property nights for the quarter were also up 20% from the fourth quarter of the prior year.

EXPE stock was up 2% as of noon Friday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.