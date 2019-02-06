FireEye earnings (NASDAQ: FEYE ) came in ahead of what analysts were calling for in the Wall Street consensus estimate, but its guidance was below the mark, sending FEYE stock sinking late Wednesday.

The Milpitas, Calif.-based cybersecurity services provider said that its fourth quarter yielded a loss of $48.4 million, or 25 cents per share, narrower than the loss of $70.4 million, or 39 cents per share from the year-ago period. On an adjusted basis, the company earned 6 cents per share, which is better than the 5 cents per share that Wall Street called for, according to data compiled from FactSet.

FireEye said its revenue surged 5.7% compared to the year-ago quarter to reach $217.5 million, which was better than the $216.8 million that analysts called for, according to 23 analysts surveyed by FactSet. The company’s billings, a metric for future business under contract, reached $265 million, better than the $251.2 million that FactSet projected.

However, the cybersecurity company said that its first quarter of fiscal 2019 will include an adjusted loss of 4 cents to 2 cents per share, wider than the penny per share that analysts call for in their outlook. FireEye sees its first-quarter revenue between $208 million and $212 million, compared to the $211.7 million that Wall Street predicts.

The company sees its fiscal 2019 as bringing in adjusted earnings between 17 cents and 21 cents per share, in line with the Wall Street forecast of 19 cents per share. It also calls for revenue between $880 million and $890 million, below the $891.7 million that analysts project.

FEYE stock fell close to 7.6% after the bell following the company’s quarterly earnings results. Shares had been sliding 0.3% during regular trading hours Wednesday.