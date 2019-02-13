3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: QCOM, UAA, LEN >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > Ford F-150 Recall 2019: 1.48 Million Vehicles Affected

The recall requires a software update

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

A Ford F-150 recall 2019 has the car manufacturer recalling 1.48 million vehicles in North America.

Source: Shutterstock

Here’s what you need to know about the Ford (NYSE:F) F-150 recall 2019.

  • The Ford F-150 recall 2019 includes 1.26 million pickup trucks sold in the U.S.
  • There are also 221,000 of the vehicles that were sold in Canada.
  • The model years for the pickup trucks in the Ford range from 2011 to 2013.
  • The issue with these pickup trucks is that the “an intermittent loss of the transmission output speed sensor signal to the powertrain control module.”
  • This can result in the vehicle unexpectedly shifting down into first gear.
  • At high speeds, this shift can increase the risk of a crash or other accident.
  • The automobile company says that it is aware of five cases in connection to the Ford F-150 recall 2019.
  • It says that one of these cases includes a report of whiplash in connection to the unintended shift.
  • Ford notes that the vehicles in the recall were built at two of its assembly plants.
  • This includes its Dearborn Assembly Plant from April 28, 2010 to Oct. 28, 2013 and its Kansas City Assembly Plant from May 18, 2010 to Nov. 18, 2013.
  • Anyone owning one of the vehicles in this recall can take it back to their local dealer to have it repaired.
  • This will have the dealer updating the powertrain control module software in the vehicle.

You can learn more about the Ford F-150 recall 2019 by following this link.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

