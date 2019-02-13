Ford F-150 Recall 2019: 1.48 Million Vehicles Affected

A Ford F-150 recall 2019 has the car manufacturer recalling 1.48 million vehicles in North America.
Here’s what you need to know about the Ford (NYSE:F) F-150 recall 2019.
- The Ford F-150 recall 2019 includes 1.26 million pickup trucks sold in the U.S.
- There are also 221,000 of the vehicles that were sold in Canada.
- The model years for the pickup trucks in the Ford range from 2011 to 2013.
- The issue with these pickup trucks is that the “an intermittent loss of the transmission output speed sensor signal to the powertrain control module.”
- This can result in the vehicle unexpectedly shifting down into first gear.
- At high speeds, this shift can increase the risk of a crash or other accident.
- The automobile company says that it is aware of five cases in connection to the Ford F-150 recall 2019.
- It says that one of these cases includes a report of whiplash in connection to the unintended shift.
- Ford notes that the vehicles in the recall were built at two of its assembly plants.
- This includes its Dearborn Assembly Plant from April 28, 2010 to Oct. 28, 2013 and its Kansas City Assembly Plant from May 18, 2010 to Nov. 18, 2013.
- Anyone owning one of the vehicles in this recall can take it back to their local dealer to have it repaired.
- This will have the dealer updating the powertrain control module software in the vehicle.
You can learn more about the Ford F-150 recall 2019 by following this link.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.