Ford F-150 Recall 2019: 1.48 Million Vehicles Affected

A Ford F-150 recall 2019 has the car manufacturer recalling 1.48 million vehicles in North America.

Here’s what you need to know about the Ford (NYSE: F ) F-150 recall 2019.

The Ford F-150 recall 2019 includes 1.26 million pickup trucks sold in the U.S.

There are also 221,000 of the vehicles that were sold in Canada.

The model years for the pickup trucks in the Ford range from 2011 to 2013.

The issue with these pickup trucks is that the “an intermittent loss of the transmission output speed sensor signal to the powertrain control module.”

This can result in the vehicle unexpectedly shifting down into first gear.

At high speeds, this shift can increase the risk of a crash or other accident.

The automobile company says that it is aware of five cases in connection to the Ford F-150 recall 2019.

It says that one of these cases includes a report of whiplash in connection to the unintended shift.

Ford notes that the vehicles in the recall were built at two of its assembly plants.

This includes its Dearborn Assembly Plant from April 28, 2010 to Oct. 28, 2013 and its Kansas City Assembly Plant from May 18, 2010 to Nov. 18, 2013.

Anyone owning one of the vehicles in this recall can take it back to their local dealer to have it repaired.

This will have the dealer updating the powertrain control module software in the vehicle.

You can learn more about the Ford F-150 recall 2019 by following this link.

