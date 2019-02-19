Herbalife (NYSE: HLF ) posted its quarterly earnings results late in the day on Tuesday and its revenue improved compared to its year-ago quarter, while the company’s profit beat what Wall Street projected.

The marketing company said that for its fourth quarter of its fiscal 2018, it amassed adjusted earnings of 63 cents per share, about two cents ahead of the Wall Street consensus estimate of 61 cents per share. Revenue for the period also beat expectations at $1.85 billion, ahead of analysts’ guidance of $1.19 billion.

Herbalife also said that its earnings for its fiscal 2018 came in at $1.98 per share, while its adjusted earnings were $2.88 per share, beating the $1.29 and $2.49 per share respectively for its fiscal 2017.

The company added that its net sales for the year tallied up to $4.9 billion, marking a 10% gain when compared to its fiscal 2017. Revenue for the quarter reached $1.2 billion, a 9% gain when compared to the same period a year ago.

“In 2018, we continued to show the strength of our business in providing premier nutrition products to distributors and consumers around the world,” Herbalife chairman and CEO Michael O. Johnson said. “We achieved double digit net sales growth and record volume points, enhancing our value for shareholders. In 2019, our momentum will continue as global trends drive demand for our products and business opportunity, and our distributors deliver value to their customers.”

HLF stock gained roughly 0.9% after the bell on Tuesday thanks to a strong quarterly showing. Shares had been popping close to 1.5% during regular trading hours in anticipation of the company’s results.