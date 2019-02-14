Thursday Apple Rumors: A Possible AirPods 2 Launch Date Leaks

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of when AirPods 2 may launch. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

AirPods 2 Launch: A new rumor claims to reveal exactly when the AirPods 2 will launch, reports BGR. According to this rumor, Apple will be releasing the AirPods 2 on March 29. The rumor claims the wireless earbuds will go up for preorder on March 22 and will be announced in a press event earlier that week. It also says that the tech company will be releasing other new hardware on March 29. However, it doesn’t say what this new hardware might be.

German iPhone Sales: Apple is back to selling the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 lines in Germany, AppleInsider notes. The company is now selling modified versions of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 family of smartphones. These versions include modems from Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM ). This is the company’s way of getting around a sales ban on these devices in the country. The sale ban is part of an ongoing legal battle between AAPL and QCOM.

News Subscription: Apple is reportedly having trouble getting newspapers on board with its News subscription service, reports MacRumors. This is reportedly due to the revenue split for the service. AAPL will take 50% of the revenue and the other 50% will be split between publishers. This will have the remaining 50% being split based on the amount of time users spend on articles from publishers. Magazine publishers are reportedly happy with the 50/50 split, but major newspaper outlets are against it.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.