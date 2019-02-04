Super Bowl Commercials 2019: Bud Light Upsets Corn Farmers With Ad

The Super Bowl commercials 2019 include one from Anheuser Busch’s (NYSE: BUD ) Bud Light that upset corn farmers.

Source: Shutterstock

Bud Light’s contribution to the Super Bowl commercials 2019 list is titled Special Delivery. It features a king accidentally receiving a shipment of corn syrup. However, Bud Light doesn’t use corn syrup when crafting its beer.

The commercial has the king transporting the barrel of corn syrup to both to the castles of Molson Coors’ (NYSE: TAP ) Miller Lite and Coors Light in an attempt to find its owner. The point here being that corn syrup is used in the creation of these two beers.

This was definitely one of the more lighthearted of the Super Bowl commercials 2019. However, that doesn’t mean that it didn’t upset some people. This includes a response from the National Corn Growers Association on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ).

“@BudLight America’s corn farmers are disappointed in you. Our office is right down the road! We would love to discuss with you the many benefits of corn! Thanks @MillerLight and @CoorsLite for supporting our industry.”

Here’s how others on the social media platform are reacting to the outrage from the National Corn Growers Association.

“I didn’t know I wanted an obesity industry vs. a beer industry fight but I’m here for it.”

“Corn, rice, whatever, they’re fermented sugars regardless.”

“Three terrible beers arguing whether they use a terrible sweetener.”

You can check out the Bud Light ad that upset the National Corn Growers Association for yourself below.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.