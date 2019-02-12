TripAdvisor earnings (NASDAQ: TRIP ) were posted late in the day Tuesday afternoon and the company’s results were mostly disappointing as despite its revenue topping expectations, the company’s profit were below what the Wall Street consensus estimate called for, sending TRIP stock down late in the day Tuesday.

The Needham, Mass.-based travel and restaurant recommendation and bookings company said that for its fourth quarter of its fiscal 2018, it posted a profit of $7 million, which came in at around 5 cents per share. The figure was a considerable improvement over its loss of $84 million, or 60 cents per share from its year-ago quarter.

On an adjusted basis, TripAdvisor said it brought in profit at around 27 cents per share, which was below the 29 cents per share that the Wall Street consensus estimate called for in its outlook, according to data compiled by Refinitiv in its guidance.

The company added that its revenue reached $346 million, rising 8% when compared to the year-ago quarter and beating the Wall Street guidance of $342.8 million. TripAdvisor’s hotel revenue tallied up to $240 million, sliding roughly 2% when compared to its year-ago quarter.

The company’s non-hotel revenue surged roughly 38% compared to the year-ago quarter to $106 million.

TRIP stock was sinking about 4.8% after the bell on Tuesday following the company’s underwhelming results for its fourth quarter of the fiscal year, which saw its adjusted profit come in under analysts’ guidance. Shares had been surging roughly 1.4% during regular trading hours as TripAdvisor geared up to report its earnings.