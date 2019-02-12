Twilio earnings (NYSE: TWLO ) were in line with what analysts expected and its revenue beat the guidance, but TWLO stock fell as the company’s outlook for its current quarter is expected to bring earnings that are below Wall Street’s forecast.

The Silicon Valley-based cloud communications platform as a service provider brought in a loss of $47.2 million, which tallied up to roughly 47 cents per share. The figure was nearly 150% as wide as the company’s loss of $18.9 million, or 20 cents per share, from its year-ago quarter.

Twilio added that its earnings came in at 4 cents per share on an adjusted basis when considering one-time items, ahead of the 3 cents per share it raked in during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. The figure was in line with the Wall Street adjusted earnings guidance of 4 cents per share, according to data compiled by FactSet.

The tech company added that its revenue for the figure reached $204.3 million, marking a 77% surge when compared to the $115 million it raked in during the year-ago quarter. Analysts saw Twilio as bringing in revenue of $185 million for the period, according to data compiled by FactSet.

For its first quarter of fiscal 2019, the company is calling for adjusted earnings between the breakeven point and a penny per share, below the FactSet guidance of 2 cents per share. It also sees revenue between $222 million and $225 million, better than the $192 million that Wall Street projects.

TWLO stock fell roughly 4.1% after hours on its weak guidance. Shares had declined 0.5% during regular trading hours Tuesday.