Vipshop Earnings: VIPS Stock Drops on Disappointing Revenue

Vipshop earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 has VIPS stock heading lower on Thursday.

Source: Shutterstock

The bad news for Vipshop (NYSE: VIPS ) starts with revenue of $3.79 billion for the fourth quarter of the year. This is an increase over the company’s revenue of $3.59 billion reported in the same period of the year prior. However, it was a strike against VIPS stock by missing Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $3.96 billion for the quarter.

Vipshop also reported earnings per share of 19 cents for the fourth quarter of 2018. This is down from the company’s earnings per share of 20 cents from the fourth quarter of 2017. Despite the drop, it still beats out analysts’ earnings per share estimate of 18 cents for the quarter, but wasn’t enough to save VIPS stock today.

Net income reported in the Vipshop earnings report for the fourth quarter of the year comes in at $100.94 million. The company’s net income reported during the same time last year was $98.16 million.

The Vipshop earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2018 also includes operating income of $145.94 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. This is better than the company’s operating income of $131.49 million reported in the fourth quarter of the previous year.

This most recent Vipshop earnings report also has the company providing its outlook for the first quarter of 2019. It is expecting revenue for the quarter to range from $2.96 billion to $3.11 billion. Wall Street is estimating revenue of $3.20 billion for the first quarter of the year.

VIPS stock was down 13% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.