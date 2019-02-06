Zendesk Earnings: ZEN Stock Zooms Higher on Blowout Q4

The Zendesk earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2018 has ZEN stock heading higher on Wednesday.

Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN ) starts off its earnings report for the fourth quarter of the year with earnings per share of 10 cents. This is a major increase over its losses per share of one penny from the same time last year. It was also great news for ZEN stock by easily beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 3 cents for the quarter.

Zendesk earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 also include a net loss of $33.25 million. This has the company posting a net loss that is wider than its net loss of $24.98 million that was reported in the same period of the year prior.

Operating loss reported by Zendesk in its earnings report for the fourth quarter of the year was $36.52 million. The customer service software company’s operating loss from the fourth quarter of 2017 was $26.85 million.

The Zendesk earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2018 also has revenue coming in at $172.25 million. This is an increase from its revenue of $121.92 million from the fourth quarter of the precious year. It was also a boon to ZEN stock by coming in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $165.60 million for the period.

Zendesk also provides an outlook for the full year of 2019 in its most recent earnings report. The company is expecting revenue for the year to range from $795.00 million to $805.00 million. Wall Street is looking for revenue of $779.29 million for 2019.

ZEN stock was up 5% as of Wednesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.