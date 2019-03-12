Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple is Planning a Major Event for March 25

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of plans for an upcoming event. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Source: Apple

March Event: AAPL is preparing to hold a special event later this month, reports MacRumors. The tech company is sending out invites to members of the media for an event on March 25. These invites include the words “It’s show time.” This leaves no question as to what this event will be about. The company has been working on its own streaming service with original content. It looks like we are finally going to get some concrete details about it later this month.

Streaming Subscribers: A group of research analysts at Wedbush have Apple bringing in 100 million subscribers with its streaming service, 9to5Mac notes. The firm says that this is a realistic medium term goal for the company. This would have AAPL’s streaming service quickly approaching Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ), which is currently sitting with 150 million subscribers. However, Wedbush notes that this is under the assumption that the tech company signs deals with major content providers.

China Demand: Apple may continue to deal with declining iPhone interest in China, reports AppleInsider. This claim comes from Longbow Research analyst Shawn Harrison. He says that even with the price drops for the iPhone in China, it still isn’t catching the eye of consumers in the country. The analyst also notes that many suppliers are also talking about how the lack of interest from Chinese customers are hurting their earnings.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.