Burlington Stores Earnings: BURL Stock Battered by Mixed Q4 Report

Burlington Stores earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 have BURL stock taking a beating on Thursday.

Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL ) reported earnings per share of $2.83 for the fourth quarter of the year. This is an increase over its earnings per share of $2.17 from the same time last year. It also beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $2.77 for the quarter, but was unable to keep BURL stock from falling today.

The Burlington Stores earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2018 also includes net income of $184.35 million. This is a drop from the company’s net income of $240.70 million reported in the fourth quarter of the previous year.

Burlington Stores earnings report for the fourth quarter of the year has revenue coming in at $2.00 billion. This is up from the company’s revenue of $1.94 billion reported in the same period of the year prior. Unfortunately for BURL stock, it comes in below analysts’ revenue estimate of $2.04 billion for the period.

The most recent Burlington Stores earnings report also includes the company’s outlook for the full year of 2019. This includes earnings per share ranging from $6.93 to $7.06. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $7.06 for the year.

Burlington Stores is also expecting revenue for the full year of 2019 to increase by 9% o 10% when compared to 2018. The company’s revenue for 2018 was $6.67 billion. Wall Street is estimating revenue of $7.26 billion for the period.

BURL stock was down 13% as of noon Thursday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.