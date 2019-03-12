Chipotle Rewards: How to Win a Chance of $1 to $500 From Venmo

Chipotle Rewards is finally here and it includes a special offer that may get users some free cash on Venmo.

Source: Shutterstock

Chipotle (NYSE: CMG ) is celebrating the launch of Chipotle Rewards by holding a contest through Venmo. This contest will allow 25,000 people to win between $1 and $500 for use on Venmo.

For those that don’t know, Venmo is a digital payment service. One of its uses is easily splitting up a bill be diners. Chipotle notes that it is one of the most mentioned brands on the service, which is why it is celebrating the launch of Chipotle Rewards with this Venmo contest.

It only takes a couple of steps to get in on the Chipotle Rewards Venmo contest. The first is that they must submit the number connected to their Vencmo accounts on this website. After that, they just have to wait and see if they win.

Chipotle will send a payment to winning contestants through the Venmo map within 24 hours of them submitting their phone numbers. This payment will note the amount the winner gets. It will also feature a special Chipotle pepper emoji.

“Our customers have been asking for a loyalty program for a long time and we’re excited to partner with Venmo to reach their highly engaged network of digital-first customers to launch Chipotle Rewards, where the more you Chipotle, the more you can get free Chipotle,” Chris Brandt, CMO at Chipotle, said in a statement.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.