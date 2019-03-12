Coupa Software Earnings: COUP Stock Falls on Weak Outlook

The Coupa Software earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 has COUP stock falling on Tuesday.

The bad news from the most recent Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP ) earnings report is its outlook for fiscal 2020. This includes the company looking for earnings per share between 4 cents and 10 cents during the year. That’s a blow to COUP stock by sitting well below Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 21 cents for fiscal 2020.

The Coupa Software outlook for its fiscal full year of 2020 also has it expecting revenue ranging from $325.00 million and $327.00 million. This doesn’t do any further damage to COUP stock by being above Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $315.02 million for the period.

The Coupa Software earnings report for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 also has its outlook for its first quarter of fiscal 2020. The company is planning for losses per share between 3 cents and 6 cents during the quarter. That’s part of the bad news for COUP stock with Wall Street is estimating earnings per share of one penny for the quarter.

Coupa Software’s outlook for its first quarter of fiscal 2020 also has revenue coming in between $73.50 million and $74.00 million. Analysts are expecting the company to report revenue of $70.27 million during this quarter.

The poor outlook in the Coupa Software earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 drags down an otherwise strong earnings report. This includes earnings per share of 5 cents on revenue of $74.91 million. Wall Street was estimating flat earnings per share on revenue of $67.73 million for the period.

COUP stock was down 4% as of noon Tuesday.

