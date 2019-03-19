3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: IVZ, GPS, FIS >>> READ MORE
Instagram In-App Checkout: 12 Things Users Should Know

The feature is only available in the U.S.

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Instagram In-App Checkout is a new feature for users of the social media service belonging to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Here are a few things that users should know about Instagram In-App Checkout.

  • The feature is available on shopping posts from brands on the social media platform.
  • This allows customers to purchase items through Instagram by clicking on these posts.
  • Doing so will allow the customers to customize their order.
  • This can include choosing different sizes, colors or other details about the item being bought.
  • Once this is done, customers simply have to checkout from within Instagram.
  • This will require them to submit their name, email, billing information and shipping address.
  • However, customers only have to do this for their first order.
  • Instagram will save this information to make it easier for customers to make purchases through its service in the future.
  • It’s also worth noting that the Instagram In-App Checkout will send shipping and tracking notifications to customers through the app.
  • The Instagram In-App Checkout feature is still in its closed beta and only available in the U.S.
  • It also only works with a few brands right now, which makes sense since it just launched today.
  • Some of these brands include Nike (NYSE:NKE), Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY), Capri Holdings’ (NYSE:CPRI) Michael Kors, H&M and more.

You can follow this link to learn more about the new Instagram In-App Checkout feature.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

