Instagram In-App Checkout: 12 Things Users Should Know

Instagram In-App Checkout is a new feature for users of the social media service belonging to Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ).

Source: Shutterstock

Here are a few things that users should know about Instagram In-App Checkout.

The feature is available on shopping posts from brands on the social media platform.

This allows customers to purchase items through Instagram by clicking on these posts.

Doing so will allow the customers to customize their order.

This can include choosing different sizes, colors or other details about the item being bought.

Once this is done, customers simply have to checkout from within Instagram.

This will require them to submit their name, email, billing information and shipping address.

However, customers only have to do this for their first order.

Instagram will save this information to make it easier for customers to make purchases through its service in the future.

It’s also worth noting that the Instagram In-App Checkout will send shipping and tracking notifications to customers through the app.

The Instagram In-App Checkout feature is still in its closed beta and only available in the U.S.

It also only works with a few brands right now, which makes sense since it just launched today.

Some of these brands include Nike (NYSE: NKE Adidas (OTCMKTS: ADDYY Capri Holdings’ (NYSE: CPRI H&M and more.

You can follow this link to learn more about the new Instagram In-App Checkout feature.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.