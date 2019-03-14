Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS ) unveiled its latest quarterly earnings figures late today, bringing in a profit that missed expectations, but it marked an improvement compared to the restaurant company’s year-ago loss.

The fast-casual business, hailing from Broomfield, Co., posted net income of around $19,000 for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, topping the loss it compiled during the same period in 2017. On a per-share basis, the company’s profit was less than a penny. When adjusted for asset impairment costs, earnings were up to a penny per share.

This figure was below what Wall Street predicted as Zacks Investment Research called for an adjusted profit of 2 cents per share, according to its survey of three analysts. Noodles & Co’s revenue for its fourth quarter totaled approximately $113.2 million for the period, below the $113.8 million that the Zacks poll of three analysts called for.

For its fiscal 2018, the business minimized its loss as it was down to $8.4 million, or 20 cents per share. The company’s sales reached $457.8 million for the year.

Now that the restaurant company is in the midst of its fiscal 2019, it announced that it foresees a profit of 6 cents to 15 cents per share. Revenue for the year is projected to be roughly $466 million at the midpoint guidance.

NDLS stock is unmoved after the bell. Shares had declined about 1.7% during regular trading hours as Noodles & Co readied its quarterly documentation for public release.