Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI ) posted its latest quarterly figures late Tuesday, bringing in earnings that topped the mark, while revenue and guidance disappointed.

The Harrisburg, Penn.-based retail chain posted net income of $49.9 million, or 76 cents per share for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. On an adjusted basis after considering tax and debt purposes, the business amassed earnings of 71 cents per share, roughly 20 cents per share above the year-ago period.

Wall Street called for Ollie’s to rake in adjusted earnings of 70 cents per share. The business added that its sales for its last three months of fiscal 2018 tallied up to $393.9 million, up from $356.7 million during the same period in 2017. Analysts predicted the company’s sales would come in at $398 million.

For its fiscal 2019, the retail company now sees its adjusted earnings as being somewhere in the range of $2.10 a share to $2.15 per share, above the $1.85 per share in adjusted earnings it brought in for its fiscal 2018. The range’s midpoint of $2.125 per share is below the Wall Street adjusted earnings guidance for Ollie’s fiscal 2019 of $2.15 per share.

The business also predicts revenue of $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion for its 2019, ahead of the $1.24 billion of its fiscal 2018. Analysts see this figure at $1.446 billion, ahead of the company’s own guidance.

OLLI stock is falling about 3.6% after hours on Tuesday following a 1% gain during regular trading Tuesday for Ollie’s.