Papa John’s News: PZZA Stock Heats Up on New Board Member Shaquille O’Neal

The Papa John’s news that Shaquille O’Neal is joining its Board of Directors has PZZA stock up on Friday.

Source: Shutterstock

According to Papa John’s (NASDAQ: PZZA ), Shaquille O’Neal will be doing more for the pizza company that just sitting on its Board of Directors. The company notes that the NBA legend will also become a brand ambassador for it. This will have him taking part in the company’s marketing campaigns.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Papa John’s news also includes other details about Shaquille O’Neal’s role at the company. This includes him becoming an investors for nine of the chain’s restaurants that are in the Atlanta, Ga., area.

“In addition to his business acumen, Shaquille understands how to build lasting connections with consumers and energize employees,” Steve Ritchie, President and CEO of Papa John’s, said in a statement. “I look forward to working with him as a board member and brand partner to advance the many initiatives we are pursuing across the organization to create even greater success for Papa John’s and our stakeholders.”

Shaquille O’Neal’s addition to the Board of Directors may seem strange to some, but he has a strong background in the restaurant industry. This includes owning a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts franchise. He is also the founder of the Big Chicken fast casual restaurant and creator of Shaquille’s in L.A. Shaquille O’Neal also previously owned 27 Five Guys Burgers and Fries franchises.

PZZA stock was up 3% as of noon Friday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.