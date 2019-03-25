Winnebago Earnings: 10 Things for WGO Stock Investors to Know

The Winnebago earnings report for the company’s fiscal second quarter of 2019 has WGO stock up on Monday.
The following are a few things for investors in WGO stock to know about the most recent Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) earnings report.
- Winnebago reported earnings per share of 68 cents for its fiscal second quarter of 2019.
- Earnings per share reported by the company in the same period of the year prior were 69 cents.
- This was good news for WGO stock by coming in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 59 cents for the period.
- The Winnebago earnings report also includes revenue of $432.69 million.
- This is a drop from the company’s revenue of $468.36 million reported in its fiscal second quarter of 2018.
- It also comes in lower than analysts’ revenue estimate of $461.92 million for the quarter, but wasn’t keeping WGO stock down today.
- Net income reported in the Winnebago earnings release for its fiscal second quarter of the year was $21.60 million.
- The company’s net income from the same period of the year prior was $22.09 million.
- The Winnebago earnings report also sees operating income for its fiscal second quarter of 2019 coming in at $28.90 million.
- Operating income reported by Winnebago in its fiscal second quarter of the previous year was $35.25 million.
WGO stock was up 2% as of Monday morning.
