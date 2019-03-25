5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AAPL, ROKU, V, TSLA >>> READ MORE
Winnebago Earnings: 10 Things for WGO Stock Investors to Know

WGO beat EPS estimates, but missed on revenue

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

The Winnebago earnings report for the company’s fiscal second quarter of 2019 has WGO stock up on Monday.

Source: Shutterstock

The following are a few things for investors in WGO stock to know about the most recent Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) earnings report.

  • Winnebago reported earnings per share of 68 cents for its fiscal second quarter of 2019.
  • Earnings per share reported by the company in the same period of the year prior were 69 cents.
  • This was good news for WGO stock by coming in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 59 cents for the period.
  • The Winnebago earnings report also includes revenue of $432.69 million.
  • This is a drop from the company’s revenue of $468.36 million reported in its fiscal second quarter of 2018.
  • It also comes in lower than analysts’ revenue estimate of $461.92 million for the quarter, but wasn’t keeping WGO stock down today.
  • Net income reported in the Winnebago earnings release for its fiscal second quarter of the year was $21.60 million.
  • The company’s net income from the same period of the year prior was $22.09 million.
  • The Winnebago earnings report also sees operating income for its fiscal second quarter of 2019 coming in at $28.90 million.
  • Operating income reported by Winnebago in its fiscal second quarter of the previous year was $35.25 million.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Winnebago earnings report for its fiscal second quarter of 2019.

WGO stock was up 2% as of Monday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

