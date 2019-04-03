The Amazon Blimp Dropping Drones Video Isn’t Real

The video of an Amazon blimp dropping drones isn’t real, but it may be someday.

Source: Shutterstock

The video was created and shared by a user on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ). It shows an Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) blimp floating over a town and launching several drones to handle deliveries.

While the video is fake, AMZN has filed a patent for just such a blimp. It would be a mobile fulfillment center that would better allow the company to deliver packages to customers via drones, reports Business Insider.

The Amazon blimp dropping drones video may be fake, but it did catch the eye of several users on Twitter.

“I hope this dystopian hellscape Amazon drone blimp will have music so it is like when the ice cream truck comes down the street.”

“Nothing about this makes me feel good.”

“As ominous as this Amazon Prime Air drone delivery blimp looks, its still pretty cool!”

“In 15 years this amazon blimp will be smiling down on us as it realeases its drones to kill deemed enemies of the state, which would now be owned by amazon.”

“Unpopular opinion: Amazon’s blimp and drone idea would be awesome, especially if the blimp is electric. They could sell the shit out of the side of it for advertisements and it could drastically improve our quality of life.”

You can follow this link to see the fake Amazon blimp dropping drones video for yourself.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.