Monday Apple Rumors: 2019 iPhone May Support Two-Way Wireless Charging

Monday Apple Rumors: 2019 iPhone May Support Two-Way Wireless Charging

AAPL may not open a physical store in Israel

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) rumor mill today is news of a possible feature for the 2019 iPhone. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Monday Apple Rumors: 2019 iPhone May Support Two-Way Wireless ChargingTwo-Way Wireless Charging: A new rumor claims that AAPL will introduce two-way wireless charging to the 2019 iPhone, reports MacRumors. This rumor claims that this will allow the 2019 iPhone to act as a a charging mat for other devices. This could make it perfect for charging up AirPods on the go. This same rumor also says that the tech company will include larger batteries in its 2019 iPhone line to make up for the extra charging feature.

Israel Store: Rumor has it that Apple is giving up on opening a store in Israel, 9to5Mac notes. The tech company wants to open its first retail location in the country, but isn’t having any luck in malls. Reports claims that no mall owners have been willing to agree to AAPL’s terms for opening a store. The reports claim that this has resulted in the company giving up on opening physical retail locations in the country.

Car Hire: A recent hire at at Apple hints at its plans for a car, reports AppleInsider. Michael Schwekutsch is now reportedly a part of the tech company’s Special Projects Group. This could have him working on Project Titan. His hiring matters due to his work history. Before joining AAPL, he was the Vice President responsible for powertrains at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.
