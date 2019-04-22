Monday Apple Rumors: 5G iPhone May Get Chips from Two Sources

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is details about the 5G iPhone. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

5G iPhone: More details about possible plans for the 5G iPhone are coming out, reports 9to5Mac. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will be getting the chips for its 5G iPhone from two companies. This includes Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM ), as well as Samsung. Kuo also believes that the launch of a 5G iPhone will result in sales between 195 million and 200 million units. He expects the device to come out in the second half of 2020.

Pay: JC Penney (NYSE: JCP ) is no longer accepting Apple Pay at any of its stores, AppleInsider notes. The change wasn’t formally announced by the company, but was revealed in a post on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) after a customer asked about it. The change also means that customers can’t use Pay to complete transactions through the JC Penny iOS app. The company also isn’t accepting any other form of contactless payment, either.

iOS 12.3 Beta: A new beta for iOS 12.3 is out, reports MacRumors. This is the newest version of the beta available to developers. It is also the third version of the developer beta to come out. It is available from the Developer Center or via an over-the-air update. Those taking part in the public beta of iOS 12.3 will likely see an update in the next few days.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.