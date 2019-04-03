Applebee’s announced that the company is rolling out its $1 margaritas once again, an offer it launches every year at around this time thanks to the weather warming up.

The restaurant chain — owned by parent company Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN ) — announced on Monday that the spring drink will be available in strawberry flavor, with a unique twist. The Strawberry Dollarita — available for only $1 throughout the month of April — will come with a Twizzlers candy straw, which is ideal for those with a sweet tooth who enjoy a nice after-work beverage.

The Applebee’s $1 margarita will be available at most restaurants around the country, although the offer may not be available at every single location. The drink is relatively straightforward, made with a combination of tequila, margarita mix and strawberry, served on the rocks.

“Applebee’s is all about providing a fun, memorable experience with friends,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s in a statement earlier this week. “Sippin’ on a Strawberry Dollarita through a strawberry-flavored Twizzlers straw is just about the coolest and most exciting way to drink a margarita. No question about it.”

The chain added that the price and availability of the Dollarita may vary by location. Naturally, guests have to be at least 21 years old to buy one.

DIN stock is sliding 0.8% on Wednesday.