Beyonce, Adidas Team Up on Footwear & Apparel Deal

Beyonce and Adidas (OTCMKTS: ADDYY ) are teaming up in a new deal that covers footwear and apparel.

The deal will have Beyonce teaming up to promote the company’s products. To go along with this, the two will also work to bring customers more goods from the entertainer’s Ivy Park line of athleisure wear.

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me,” Beyonce said in a press release. “Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader.”

Here’s how some users are reacting over on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) to the Beyonce and Adidas team up.

“I may be broke. I may not have immediate access to a factory store. I Will Buy Beyonce Kicks. Watch Me.”

“It’s a mystery how Beyoncé has the most fans of any artist but has failed at clothing multiple times. I hope this Adidas deals works out.”

“My two fave things r doing a collab :’) beyonce and adidas :’) whos a happy slut? me :’)”

“I’m shocked that Beyonce signed with Adidas. She was always rocking Virgil’s Off whites. Lol”

“If Beyoncé thinks I’m gonna spend all my money on her new clothes and shoes…. she’s absolutely right.”

