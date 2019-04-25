5 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Under $10

A little bit of profit taking has descended on Wall Street after the S&P 500 hit a new record closing high earlier in the week. All is normal and typical behavior after such an impressive move out of the late December low.

Energy stocks continue to be an area of warmth and light as crude oil prices push toward the $70-a-barrel level on increased tensions with Iran following President Trump’s decision to further tighten the vice on Tehran’s oil exports. His Administration announced that exemptions that allowed trading partners to import Iranian oil would be ended. All this comes as the summer driving season is set to start.

As a result, a number of names in the energy sector are perking up. Especially smaller, cheaper names that have really yet to follow crude oil’s push back above its 200-day moving average. Here are five energy stocks trading for less than $10 that are worth a look:

Transocean (RIG)



Shares of Transocean (NYSE: RIG ) are holding steady above their 50-day moving average, setting up a push to challenge the 200-day moving average that was last crossed back in September. A return to the triple-top resistance set late last year would be worth a gain of more than 60% from here.

The company will next report results on April 29 after the close. Analysts are looking for a loss of 29 cents per share on revenues of $751.3 million. When the company last reported on Feb. 19, a loss of 34 cents per share missed estimates by 10 cents on an 18.9% rise in revenues.

Callon Petroleum (CPE)



Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE ) look set to exit out of a four-month consolidation range with a break above resistance near the $8.50-a-share level. Watch for a run at the 200-day moving average, which would be worth a gain of nearly 20% from here. Earlier this month, the company agreed to sell non-core assets in the Midland Basin for $260 million in cash.

The company will next report results on May 6 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of 15 cents per share on revenues of $151.4 million. When the company last reported on Feb. 26, earnings of 68 cents per share beat estimates by 48 cents on a 37% rise in revenues.

Denbury Resources (DNR)



Shares of Denbury Resources (NYSE: DNR ) are arcing up and out of a six-month consolidation range, setting up a move to fill the selloff gap formed in late October that would coincide with a move above its 200-day moving average. Zooming out, the stock has been mired in a churning consolidation range since late 2015, so a rotation back to overhead resistance near $4.50 should be expected.

The company will next report results on May 7 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of 8 cents per share on revenues of $307 million. When the company last reported on Feb. 27, earnings of 10 cents per share beat estimates by a penny on a 4.7% rise in revenues.

Oasis Petroleum (OAS)



Oasis Petroleum (NYSE: OAS ) shares look ready to break up and out of a five-month consolidation range with a move above its January high. This comes despite a downgrade from IFS Securities earlier in the week. Watch for a run at the 200-day moving average, lost back in October, which would be worth a gain of nearly 40% from here.

The company will next report results on May 28 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of 4 cents per share on revenues of $421.7 million. When the company last reported on Feb. 26, a loss of 2 cents per share missed estimates by 6 cents on a 37.9% rise in revenues.

Laredo Petroleum (LPI)



Shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI ) are mired in a tight but still tightening consolidation range going back to December. This caps an 80%+ decline from the highs seen in late 2016. Watch for an energy price tailwind to drive shares to a challenge of its 200-day moving average, which would be worth a gain of nearly 70% from here. Management is in the midst of a cost-cutting plan, slicing labor costs by 25%.

The company will next report results on May 1 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of 9 cents per share on revenues of $185.1 million. When the company last reported on Feb. 13, earnings of 16 cents per share missed estimates by 6 cents on a 10.4% decline in revenues.

