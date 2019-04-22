5 Happy Earth Day Images to Post on Social Media

Today is Earth Day and we here at InvestorPlace are celebrating with a collection of images Happy Earth Day images to share on social media.

Source: Shutterstock

Earth Day takes place every year on April 22. The day serves as a time to bring awareness to environmental protection for the planet.

Eath Day has been around since 1970 and was made by United States Senator Gaylord Nelson. This event was specifically focused around the U.S., but later grew to spread the April 22 celebration to other countries.

The United nations had originally created its own Earth Day before the one we know today. This event was celebrated for the first time on March 21, 1970, which is the first day of Spring in the Norther hemisphere. However, the event didn’t gain as much recognition as the April 22 event and is now largely forgotten.

The following gallery contains a collection of Earth Day images to share on Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ), Instagram, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) and other social media platforms.

Happy Earth Day Images to Share

Source: Shutterstock

Source: Shutterstock

Source: Shutterstock

Source: Shutterstock

Source: Shutterstock

