Harley-Davidson News: 11 Things to Know About HOG Stock Earnings

Harley-Davidson news for Tuesday includes the release of the company’s earnings report for the first quarter of 2019.

Here are some things to know about the most recent Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG ) earnings report.

The Harley-Davidson news starts with earnings per share of 98 cents for the first quarter of the year.

This is a drop from the company’s earnings per share of $1.24 from the same time last year.

Despite the drop, HOG still beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 65 cents for the period.

Revenue reported by Harley-Davidson in its most recent earnings report comes in at $1.20 billion.

That’s down from the company’s revenue of $1.36 billion reported in the first quarter of 2018.

However, it was still able to match Wall Street’s revenue estimate for the first quarter of the year.

The Harley-Davidson news also includes net income for the quarter coming in at $127.95 million.

Net income reported by Harley-Davidson in the same period of the year prior was $174.76 million.

Harley-Davidson also reported operating income of $167.11 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Harley-Davidson notes that it is expecting motorcycle shipments for the full year of 2019 to range from 217,000 to 222,000 units.

For the second quarter of the year, the company is expecting motorcycle shipments to come in between 65,500 and 70,500 units.

HOG stock was up slightly as of noon Tuesday.

