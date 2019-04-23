Hasbro Earnings: HAS Stock Surges on Q1 Report

Hasbro earnings for the first quarter of 2019 have HAS stock heading higher on Tuesday.

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS ) reported earnings per share of 10 cents for the first quarter of the year. This matches the company’s earnings per share from the same period of the year prior. It was also great news for HAS stock by coming in well above Wall Street’s losses per share estimate of 10 cents for the quarter.

Net income reported in the Hasbro earnings release for the first quarter of 2019 comes in at $26.73 million. This is a major increase over the company’s net loss of $112.49 million from the first quarter of 2018.

The Hasbro earnings report for the first quarter of the year also has operating income coming in at $36.13 million. That’s better than the toy company’s operating loss of $80.42 million reported in the same period of the year prior.

The most recent Hasbro earnings report also has the company bringing in revenue of $732.51 million for the quarter. This is up from the company’s revenue of $716.34 million from the first quarter of the previous year. It was also a boon to HAS stock by beating out analysts’ revenue estimate of $665.30 million for the period.

Hasbro will also be paying a dividend to shareholders soon. This dividend is 68 cents per share for holders of HAS stock. It will be payable on May 15, 2019 to shareholders on record as of May 1, 2019.

HAS stock was up 14% as of Tuesday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.