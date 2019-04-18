Honeywell Earnings: HON Stock Hops Higher

Honeywell earnings for the first quarter of 2019 have HON stock heading higher on Thursday.

Honeywell (NYSE: HON ) starts off its earnings report for the first quarter of the year with earnings per share of $1.92. This is down from the company’s earnings per share of $1.95 from the first quarter of 2018. However, it was still a boon to HON stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.83 for the period.

The Honeywell earnings report for the first quarter of 2019 also includes net income of $1.44 billion. This is a drop from the company’s net income of $1.45 billion reported in the same period of the year prior.

Honeywell earnings for the first quarter of the year also see it bringing in revenue of $8.88 billion. The company reported revenue of $10.39 billion in the first quarter of the previous year. Despite the drop, this was still a blessing for HON stock by coming in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $8.64 billion for the quarter.

“Honeywell delivered a very strong start to 2019 with first-quarter results that exceeded the high end of our sales and earnings guidance,” Darius Adamczyk, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell, said in a statement. “Organic sales grew 8% led by our long-cycle businesses in commercial aerospace, defense, and warehouse and process automation, and strong demand for commercial fire and security products.”

HON stock was up 3% as of Thursday afternoon and is up 23% since the start of the year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.