Infosys Earnings: INFY Stock Slumps on Q4 Earnings Report

Infosys earnings for the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have INFY stock falling on Friday.

Infosys (NYSE: INFY ) starts off the earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year with earnings per share of 13 cents. This is the same as the company’s earnings per share from its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018. It also matches Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate for the period, but couldn’t keep INFY stock from falling today.

Infosys earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have net income coming in at $581 million. This is up from the company’s net income of $571 million reported in the same period of the year prior.

Operating income reported in the Infosys earnings release for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year comes in at $658 million. The business consulting company’s operating income from its fiscal fourth quarter of the previous year was $693 million.

The Infosys earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 also has revenue sitting at $3.06 billion. This is an increase over the company’s revenue of $2.81 billion from the same time last year. This also has it beating out analysts’ revenue estimate of $3.05 billion for the quarter, but that wasn’t able to stop INFY stock from dipping lower today.

Infosys earnings from the most recent quarter also include its guidance for fiscal 2020. It is expecting revenue growth for the year to range from 7.5% to 9.5% in constant currency. It is also looking for operating margin between 21% and 23% for the fiscal year.

INFY stock was down 3% as of Friday afternoon.

