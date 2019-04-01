Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) announced that it is enacting a new round of layoffs as the company announced that it will consolidate some of its operations under Indian IT contractor Infosys.

The Santa Clara, Calif.-based tech business did not say exactly how many IT workers will lose their jobs as part of the decision, but multiple sources at Intel say the figure is “in the hundreds,” per The Oregonian. These layoffs will take place across a number of the company’s U.S. facilities, as well as an administrative facility in Costa Rica.

Reports suggest that Intel’s decision is not focused so much on cutting costs as it is geared to change how the company handles its internal technical systems and operations. In the past, the company relied on multiple IT contractors to run such operations.

However, the business will now consolidate these operations under Infosys, the report claims with an internal Intel memo as its reference. “Changes in our workforce are driven by the needs and priorities of our business, which we continually evaluate,” Intel said in a statement emailed to CRN.

“We are committed to treating all impacted employees with professionalism and respect,” the company added. The company has roughly 107,400 workers around the globe, according to its most recently quarterly financial report, nearly 5,000 more than it did at the end of 2017.

INTC stock is up about 1.5% on Monday.