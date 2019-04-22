Kimberly-Clark Earnings: KMB Stock Shoots Higher on Q1 Earnings Beat

Kimberly-Clark earnings for the first quarter of the year have KMB stock flying high on Monday.

Source: Shutterstock

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB ) reported earnings per share of $1.66 for the first quarter of 2019. This is down from the company’s earnings per share of $1.71 from the same time last year. However, it was a boon to KMB stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.54 for the quarter.

Net income reported by Kimberly-Clark for the first quarter of the year was $466 million. This is a massive increase over the company’s net income of $97 million reported in the first quarter of 2018.

The Kimberly-Clark earnings report for the first quarter of 2019 also includes operating income of $655 million. That’s better than the personal care company’s operating income of $247 million reported during the same time last year.

Kimberly-Clark earnings for the first quarter of the year have revenue coming in at $4.63 billion. That’s a drop from the company’s revenue of $4.73 billion reported in the first quarter of the previous year. Despite this, it was still good news for KMB stock by coming in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $4.53 billion for the period.

The most recent Kimberly-Clark earnings report also has it reaffirming its guidance for the full year of 2019. It is expecting earnings per share for the year to range from $6.50 to $6.70. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $6.60 for the year.

KMB stock was up 5% as of Monday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.