PagerDuty IPO: 13 Things for Investors to Know

The PagerDuty IPO is underway and it already has PD stock soaring.

Here are a few things for investors to know about the PagerDuty IPO and the company.

The company’s stock is now trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “PD”.

PagerDuty

This would have given the company a market capitalization of $1.80 billion.

However, the stock quickly took off and was instead sold at around $38 per share.

This gives the company a total market capitalization of $2.70 billion.

It’s also worth noting that this is the first major software IPO for 2019.

However, this doesn’t make it the first “Unicorn” IPO for 2019, but the third.

A Unicorn IPO is when a company with a valuation of $1 billion or more goes public.

The software that PagerDuty offers is for software developers.

This software helps the coders identify potential issues before they become a major problem.

Some of its customers already include Netflix, Slack, which reportedly has its own IPO plans, and Gap.

These are only a few of the 11,000 customers that PagerDuty offers its software to.

The company was founded back in 2009 by three previous employees of Amazon.

PD stock was up 59% as of Thursday afternoon.

