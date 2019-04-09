Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Shaw Communications Earnings: SJR Stock Dips Despite Q2 Beat

Shaw Communications Earnings: SJR Stock Dips Despite Q2 Beat

SJR missed revenue estimates for Q2

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Shaw Communications earnings for the company’s fiscal second quarter of 2019 have SJR stock down on Tuesday.

Shaw Communications Earnings: SJR Stock Dips Despite Q2 Beat
Source: Shutterstock

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) reported earnings per share of 23 cents for its fiscal second quarter of the year. This is down from its earnings per share of 24 cents from the same time last year. It also beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 22 cents for the quarter, but couldn’t keep SJR stock from falling today.

Shaw Communications earnings for the company’s fiscal second quarter of 2019 also includes net income of $116.37 million. This is better than the company’s net loss of $131.39 million reported in its fiscal second quarter of 2018.

The Shaw Communications earnings report for its fiscal second quarter of the year has operating income coming in at $412.19 million. Operating income reported by the communications company in the same period of the year prior was $362.64 million.

The bad news fro SJR stock comes from revenue of $988.05 million in the Shaw Communications earnings report for its fiscal second quarter of 2019. This is a drop from the company’s revenue of $997.81 million reported in its fiscal second quarter of the previous year. It also comes in below analysts’ revenue estimate of $1.01 billion for the period.

“While we still have lots of work ahead of us, our second quarter and year-to-date results reflect improvement on all these initiatives, combined with a meaningful reduction in our cost structure that resulted in strong margin performance in the quarter,” Brad Shaw, CEO of Shaw Communications, said in a statement.

SJR stock was down 2% as of noon Tuesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/04/shaw-communications-earnings-drop-sjr-stock/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?