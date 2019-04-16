Sony PlayStation 5 Rumors: What We’ve Heard …

Sony PlayStation 5 rumors are heating up after details about the next-gen console were revealed.
Here’s what we know so far about these rumors.
- A recent interview from Wired gives a look at what Sony’s (NYSE:SNE) next-gen console will be like.
- Sony’s Mark Cerny spoke about the console during the interview.
- It’s worth noting that Cerny never refers to the console at the PlayStation 5.
- Despite this, the Sony PlayStation 5 rumors are heating up.
- What Cerny does confirm is that this won’t be a mid-console upgrade.
- He instead refers to it as a “next-gen console.”
- It’s also worth pointing out that Cerny says this console won’t be coming out anytime this year.
- The details about the video game console also include that it will feature a Solid State Drive (SSD).
- Also among these details are that it will include a graphics card that is able to support ray tracing.
- It will also be using a processor that is based on AMD’s (NASDAQ:AMD) Ryzen line.
- Cerny mentions that this next-gen Sony console will also be compatible with the PlayStaion VR headset.
- It will also be using the same architecture as the PlayStation 4.
- This means that the console will be able to play games that came out on the PlayStaion 4.
- It’s also worth pointing out that the console won’t be digital only and will accept physical media.
