Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) unveiled that the retail giant is now allowing consumers to order groceries using Google (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) devices.

The Bentonville, Ar.-based business said that its customers can now buy groceries using voice commands via the Google smart home assistant as the company hopes to keep up with competitors such as Amazon, who have similar capabilities in place with Alexa paving the way to order groceries (thanks to its Whole Foods acquisition from 2017). The move will be in place starting this month.

Walmart said its shoppers will be able to use Google Assistant to add items directly to their Walmart Grocery cart. They will have to say “Hey Google, talk to Walmart,” to get the attention of the company’s new artificial intelligence grocery shopping capabilities.

The retail giant made the announcement in a blog post that was rolled out to the public early on Tuesday, suggesting that the voice shopping capabilities may soon be included to other partners in the future. “We’re kicking off the work with Google, adding others to the mix as time goes on,” Walmart U.S. senior vice president Tom Ward wrote in the statement.

The business revealed that these voice commands will work on any device that is equipped with Google Assistant, which includes the tech giant’s Home Hub, Android phones, as well as iPhones.

WMT stock is down 0.9% Tuesday, while GOOG stock is up 0.5% and GOOGL shares gained 0.6%.