Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI ) posted its latest quarterly earnings results, which included a profit that was stronger than what analysts called for, yet ATVI stock was moving downwards after hours today.

The Santa Monica, Calif.-based video game company announced that for its first quarter of its fiscal 2019, it brought in GAAP earnings of $1.83 billion, which is higher than its guidance of $1.72 billion. However, the figure is below the $1.97 billion that it earned during the same period in its fiscal 2018.

Activision Blizzard said its quarterly earnings performance was positive thanks to the strong sales performance of several of its core franchises, which include the Call of Duty games and Blizzard titles. The company also did well with its esports business that include the Overwatch League, as well as a Call of Duty city-based league, which includes selling its first five teams to cities.

The company saw success in other ways as the action game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, a game that sold 2 million copies in less than 10 days. Activision Blizzard’s “strong operating discipline” included the laying off of about 800 employees in February.

The brand now has an outlook of $1.32 billion for the second quarter of 2019.

ATVI stock increased about 2% during regular trading hours as the company prepared itself to report results for the period. Activision Blizzard impressed with its earnings total for its first three months of its fiscal 2019, but this was not enough to prevent ATVI shares from sliding about 4.4% after the bell Thursday.