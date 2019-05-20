Alibaba Stock Is an Obvious Buy After Stellar 2019 Results

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) unsurprisingly beat expectations for its 2019 fiscal year. Despite overarching trade tensions that have been grabbing headlines, Alibaba stock benefits from a diversified online-driven interest that somewhat insulates it from tariffs.

The thing is, Alibaba’s business interests are so expansive from ecommerce to cloud computing to logistics solutions to international retail, they are poised to continue do well in spite of heightened trade war-related volatility.

While it’s true that I have been bullish on BABA stock over the past two years, that bullishness has not been misplaced. Alibaba has proven that it is an unstoppable force as it dominates and innovates within the Chinese domestic retail sector and expands its reach internationally.

How Alibaba Stock Stacks Up

Though off its highs, BABA stock in aggregate is still worth $460 billion. It is a massive company that still manages to deliver 51 percent revenue on a quarterly and fiscal basis. To show how impressive that is, tech darling Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), delivered just 17 percent over the prior quarter and 25 percent on a fiscal year-over-over basis.

This is at a time too when AMZN has admitted that growth is slowing. Based on the recent figures, BABA is clearly on a different trajectory.

If we look at the all important gross merchandise value (GMV) metric. AMZN is in the neighborhood of $300 billion, and we know that that will grow as a slower pace than the past. BABA GMV transacted on its China retail marketplaces was the equivalent of $853 billion dollars for the year.

It’s hard to grow when the numbers get that big but BABA did just that. $853 billion marks 19 percent growth year-over-year. That’s not even including its international retail ventures like Lazada and other investments.

It’s kind of incredible that the quarterly revenue breakdowns show every category growing by at least 20 to 30 percent. Meanwhile costs as a percentage of revenue, whether it be product development or sales & marketing or general have remained relatively constant.

Driving a good portion of that growth is more effective user acquisition and penetration into less developed cities. Alongside those new users have been enhancements to improve click-through rate and purchase conversion.

What BABA is doing is working.

Last Note on Alibaba Stock

BABA’s growth has been and continues to be so extraordinary that its almost an irony that BABA stock isn’t yet part of an acronym. Instead of FANG it should be BANG.

It’s the job of investors to worry, to dig up concerns. However, Alibaba manage is so efficient, competitive, and shrewd that they leave investors with few concerns. Look at annual active consumers, for instance.

In BABA’s China retail marketplaces hit 654 million (twice the population of the U.S.). This represents an increase of 102 million consumers over the prior year. And BABA’s mobile MAUs have similarly soared to 721 million, an increase of 104 million over March 2018.

BABA is still growing its user base a good clip and remains more relevant than ever. In the U.S., that may not be obviously clear, but the numbers tell the story of “Alibaba becoming synonymous with everyday consumption in China.”

After seeing the fiscal year numbers and given that Alibaba stock now trades at less than a 50 P/E, a buy call feels like a no brainer.

As of this writing, Luce Emerson did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.